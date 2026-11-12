iD Fresh CEO Musthafa P offers employees 'partially paid sabbatical' to pursue business dreams

The initiative will also provide employees with a “partially paid sabbatical” to help them navigate the uncertain initial stages of setting up a business. Additionally, Musthafa said that those whose ventures do not work out will have the freedom to return to iD, offering them a safety net as they explore entrepreneurship.

In a LinkedIn post, Musthafa shared that the initiative aims to encourage employees to pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions without having to give up the security of their existing jobs. Under the policy, he said, employees will receive access to the entire iD ecosystem, including its partner network, as well as mentorship from the company’s leadership team.

Musthafa P, global CEO of Karnataka -based iD Fresh Food India, recently announced a new entrepreneurship policy that will allow employees to take partially paid sabbaticals to pursue their business ideas, while retaining the option of returning to the company if their ventures do not succeed.

CEO's entrepreneurial journey In his post, Musthafa reflected on his own entrepreneurial journey. He recalled how iD Fresh Food began in a small kitchen in Bengaluru with an initial investment of ₹50,000 and considerable uncertainty.

“We made mistakes. We had sleepless nights. But we kept going because a few people believed in us when we couldn’t fully believe in ourselves,” he wrote.

Musthafa said he had never forgotten the importance of the support he received during the early days of building the business. With the new policy, he wants to extend the same belief and encouragement to iD employees who wish to build something of their own.

He also acknowledged that allowing some of the company’s best employees to leave and pursue independent ventures would be emotionally difficult. However, he said watching them establish businesses of their own and create a greater social impact would ultimately be a source of pride.

“Saying goodbye to some of our best people will hurt. But one day, seeing them build something of their own and create an impact in society greater than what we've built at iD will fill my heart with immense pride,” he said.

“I wish they pursue their dreams and build something meaningful,” he concluded.