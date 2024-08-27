 They have accepted defeat: Hooda on BJP’s call to postpone polls - Hindustan Times
They have accepted defeat: Hooda on BJP’s call to postpone polls

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 27, 2024 07:20 AM IST

The Congress leader said the people of Haryana have made up their mind to vote the Bharatiya Janata Party out

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that BJPs move to seek postponement of Haryana assembly polls makes it clear that the party has accepted its defeat. In a statement, the leader of Opposition said that if BJP has concerns about a long weekend, then it should have asked for advancing the poll schedule rather than postponing it. “The Congress would also supported this,” Hooda said.

Condemning BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's comments on farmers, Hooda said the farmers of Punjab and Haryana feed the country.
Condemning BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s comments on farmers, Hooda said the farmers of Punjab and Haryana feed the country. (HT Photo)

The Congress leader said the people of Haryana have made up their mind to vote BJP out. “On the other hand, the Congress is getting tremendous support from the public,” he claimed.

Condemning BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s comments on farmers, Hooda said the farmers of Punjab and Haryana feed the country. “No person holding responsible position should make such comments,” he said

News / Cities / Chandigarh / They have accepted defeat: Hooda on BJP’s call to postpone polls
