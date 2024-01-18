: Taking a jibe at the Congress for terming the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya as an ‘RSS/BJP event’, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that this is an era of BJP as people are with the party. This is BJP’s era, people with BJP: Haryana CM Khattar (HT Photo)

Chief minister Khattar made the comments during his visit to Ambala’s gurdwara Lakhnaur Sahib on the occasion of Gurpurb.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“They (Congress) have nothing. Every day and year belongs to the BJP these days and this is the era of the BJP. Therefore, in the BJP era, everyone should pack up. The public is with the BJP,” Khattar said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday said the Congress had declined to attend the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, because the BJP had turned it into a political event centered around Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi said that the “pran-pratishtha ceremony” that the Congress top brass has declined to attend was a “RSS-BJP function.”

President of Haryana Gurdwara Management Committee Bhupinder Singh Assandh and other office bearers, besides MLA Aseem Goel and BJP district president Mandeep Rana were also present on the occasion.

The CM said that he feels blessed to have visited the historical gurdwara situated in the maternal village of Guru Gobind Singh.

“We learn from the lives of our gurus, the role of sacrifice for country and religion. When he was just six years old, he travelled with her mother Gujjar Kaur from Patna Sahib to Lakhnaur Sahib to live with his maternal uncle Kripal Chand and Mehar Chand. This gurdwara has also preserved several items belonging to them,” he said.

Khattar also ordered beatification of a historical well and parking of the gurdwara.