Three arrested after 144 spools of banned plastic kite string recovered in Ludhiana

Police during a drive against the seller of plastic kite string arrested three accused in as many cases and recovered 144 spools of the banned plastic kite string. Police recovered 144 spools of banned plastic kite string in Ludhiana. (HT File)

Division number 3 police arrested a man, identified as Vipan Kumar of Mohalla Tajganj, for storing and selling plastic kite string. The teams recovered as many as 62 spools of banned string stored in his house. In the second case, the Tibba police arrested two men in two separate cases and recovered as many as 84 spools of banned string from their possession. The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh of Chander Lok colony and Rajat Sharma of Gulchaman Gali.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh said police arrested Sukhwinder Singh from Satkartar Nagar, when he was crossing from the area riding a bike. Police recovered 60 spools of banned string from the bag fastened to his bike.

Police arrested Rajat Sharma from Shakti Nagar and recovered 22 spools of banned string from a bag fastened to his bike. Three cases were registered.htc