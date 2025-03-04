Three booked for serving hookah at Panchkula club

Panchkula police have registered a case against three individuals, including the club operator, for illegally serving hookah at the Purple Frog Club, Sector 9. A raid was conducted following a tip-off about the unauthorised use of hookahs at the establishment. Panchkula police seized the items and will send them for chemical analysis. (HT File Photo)

Acting on confidential information, Gurpal Singh, in charge of Sector 10 Police Post, Panchkula, along with a team comprising constables Manoj and Pankaj, reached the club to conduct a raid. Upon arrival, an informant pinpointed the location where the illegal activity was taking place.

Upon entering the club’s second floor, the police team found two individuals serving hookah to customers. These individuals were identified as Pramod, a resident of Khuda Lahora, Chandigarh, and Mukesh Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, presently residing in Zirakpur.

During the search of the premises, the police recovered seven hookahs in use, seven chillums, seven pipes, two open containers of flavoured tobacco and three sealed containers of the same brand.

The seized items were taken into police custody, and forensic samples of 10gm for further examination. These samples were sealed and will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Madhuban, for chemical analysis.

Upon interrogation, Pramod and Mukesh admitted that they were serving hookah under the instructions of Paras, the operator of Purple Frog Club.

The police have booked Paras, Pramod, and Mukesh under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including Section 223(B), Section 271, Section 272 and Sections 4 and 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act, 2003, punishable under Sections 21 and 22 of the Act.