 Three Chandigarh firm owners booked for immigration fraud
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
Three Chandigarh firm owners booked for immigration fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 07, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Owners of three city-based immigration firms were booked on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

In the first case, complainant Satyam, resident of Yamunanagar, told police that owner/proprietor of Visa Guide Immigration, Sector 31D, cheated him of 8 lakh.

In another incident, Satish Gangurde of Nasik, Maharashtra, along with others told police that the owner/proprietor of G9 Visa at Sector 47, Varinder, cheated them of 4.17 lakh.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act was registered against both the owners at the Sector 31 police station.

In the third case, a Mohali resident complained that Sunny Chahal, Kulvir Singh Kada, Reet Kada, Nishant and others from Sector 35-C defrauded her of 25.26 lakh with false promises of facilitating her immigration.

A case against multiple individuals under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 24 of the Immigration Act was registered. The investigation is underway.

Chandigarh
