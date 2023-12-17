Three charred to death as fire engulfs huts of labourers in Una dist

Three labourers, including a woman and her daughter and infant son, died after a fire engulfed huts of migrant labourers in Kailua village of Una district on Saturday, officials reported on Sunday. Another labourer sustained burn injuries, officials added. (HT Photo)

Another labourer sustained burn injuries, officials added.

The victims were identified as Sumitra Devi, 25, her nine-month-old son Ankit and Naina, 5, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The husband of the deceased, Vijay Shankar, is currently undergoing treatment at PGIMER, as confirmed by the state emergency operation centre.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown. Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. The incident has raised questions about the safety and living conditions provided to these workers.

Chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu condoled the death of the labourers and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the family.