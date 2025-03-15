Three roads to be revamped in Ludhiana: MP Arora

Addressing a press conference at the circuit house on Saturday, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, accompanied by MLAs Ashok Parashar Pappi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Madan Lal Bagga, and district AAP urban president Sharanpal Singh Makkar announced that three roads in Ludhiana will be transformed on the lines of those in European countries. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora mentioned that based on public’s feedback, the roads will undergo comprehensive redesign to address traffic bottlenecks, ensure uniform width, and enhance drainage systems to prevent recurring damage. (HT Photo)

Arora said that Old GT Road (Sherpur Chowk to Jagraon Bridge) – 6.5 km, Chaura Bazar (starting from Clock Tower) – 1.75 km, and Ghumar Mandi Road (from Fountain Chowk to Aarti Cinema) – 4.2 km would be transformed into meticulously designed urban spaces.

Arora mentioned that based on public’s feedback, these roads will undergo comprehensive redesign to address traffic bottlenecks, ensure uniform width, and enhance drainage systems to prevent recurring damage.

Services, such as the provision of streetlights, benches, cycle track, bus stops, pedestrian walkway, and others will also be ensured. He added that the agencies developing the roads will ensure their upkeep for the next ten years, promoting accountability and long-term quality.