Three-day Shaheedi Jor Mela to begin at Fatehgarh Sahib from Dec 25

Fatehgarh Sahib: The three-day Shaheedi Jor Mela will start at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib from Saturday.

In wake of recent bomb blast at Ludhiana and sacrilege attempt at Golden temple, high security arrangements have been made at the gurdwara and surrounding areas to maintain law and order.

The event marks the martyrdom of the two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh— Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh — who were bricked alive by the Mughals in 1705.

The three-day religious function would begin with ‘akhand path’ of Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup on Saturday.

Senior superintendent of police Sandeep Goel said as many as 3,000 police personnel have been deployed to keep vigil during event.

“Nearly 200 CCTV cameras have been installed around the area. A helpline number have been issued so that people visiting the gurdwara don’t face any inconvenience,” he said.

As part of the arrangements, the district has been divided into 11 sectors, each under an SP-rank officer, he said.

Local holiday declared in Fatehgarh Sahib

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday declared a local holiday on December 27 in Fatehgarh Sahib district for nagar kirtan (religious procession) to mark the Shaheedi Sabha.

An official spokesperson of the state government said all the offices of the Punjab government, boards/corporations and government educational institutions will remain closed on Monday in Fatehgarh Sahib district.