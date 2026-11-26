Hisar police on Wednesday booked a home guard following an ultimatum by the district Bar Association over a traffic-related dispute at Jindal Chowk. The lawyers called off their proposed protest after the police acted on their demand. On Wednesday, Bar Association president Pradeep Singh Bajia and other office-bearers met SP Siddhant Jain and set a 3pm deadline for action against the home guard, warning of a protest. (HT Photo for representation) more

The confrontation took place on Tuesday evening when home guard Rajbir, deployed at Jindal Chowk, allegedly stopped a car with a temporary registration number. In his complaint, he alleged that the driver grabbed him by the neck, tore his uniform, abused him and threatened to kill him when asked to stop.

Police booked the driver, advocate Vishal Yadav, and his companion, Suraj Yadav, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly assaulting a public servant and obstructing him from performing his duty.

The Bar Association disputed the allegations. Its joint secretary Sahil Maderna claimed that Yadav was travelling with his wife and children when the incident occurred and alleged that the home guard abused the family. He alleged that 10-12 policemen then assaulted the advocate.

On Wednesday, Bar Association president Pradeep Singh Bajia and other office-bearers met SP Siddhant Jain and set a 3pm deadline for action against the home guard, warning of a protest.

Following which, police registered a case against Rajbir. Both sides have levelled allegations of assault and abuse, and the matter is under investigation.