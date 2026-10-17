Two minors among four drown in Sonepat, Hisar

Four among five people drowned to death in separate drowning incidents in Haryana’s Sonepat and Hisar districts, the police said. In the first case, the deceased were identified as Sagar, 7, and Kartik, 6, sons of Sandeep Kumar, a native of Binoli village in Uttar Pradesh who works at the Gaushala in Shahpur Taga village in the Gannaur area of Sonepat district. Police said their bodies were recovered late in the evening after family members and gaushala staff searched for them for several hours. (HT File)

Police said their bodies were recovered late in the evening after family members and gaushala staff searched for them for several hours.

According to the family members, Sandeep arrived at the gaushala with his family on Wednesday and was staying on the premises. Around 12 pits had been dug on Wednesday using an earth mover for installing pillars for a shed that was to be constructed in the premises. The incident occurred when the pits filled with water after heavy rain on Thursday.

The children while playing reportedly tried to enter into one of the pits to bathe, but unaware of the depth of the water, they could not climb out and drowned. On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and initiated investigation. The bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital in Sonepat for post-mortem examinations.

In the second case, a 30-year-old man and his wife, both residents of Gaebipur village in the Barwala area of Hisar district, drowned in a water tank on Friday afternoon, while their three-year-old son was rescued by villagers. The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar and Sunita Rani.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3 pm when Sunita, reached the water tank with her son. Her husband arrived there around the same time and reportedly jumped into the tank in an attempt to save his wife and son.

According to information, a woman passing by spotted Rajkumar and raised an alarm following which nearby villagers pulled the couple’s three-year-old son out of the tank. However, Rajkumar and Sunita had drowned by then and their bodies were later recovered. On receiving information, Barwala police reached the spot and all three were taken to the government hospital in Barwala, where doctors declared the couple dead, while their son is undergoing treatment. Further investigation is underway, police said.