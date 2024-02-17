Two robbers targeting pedestrians land in Chandigarh Police net

A team of Chandigarh Police’s crime Branch, headed by DSP Udeypal Singh, has arrested two men who allegedly executed a couple of robberies in the city. Police said the accused, both residents of Palsora, Chandigarh, are drug addicts and unemployed. (HT File Photo)

The accused have been identified as Sunny and Rajat.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The complainant, Ram Naresh, a resident of Kajheri had told police that he was going to work when he was targeted at around 5.30 am. He was ambushed by the bike-borne duo near the electric pole at Sector 43-44 dividing road. The two allegedly robbed him of his mobile phone, cash and gold ring at knifepoint before fleeing.

In the second case registered on February 1 this year, Sarvan Kumar Yadav, a resident of Maloya, told police that he was targeted at the Sector 33-34, 44-45 roundabout. The duo robbed him of his mobile phone and documents at knife point.

Separate cases were registered and the police team, acting on a tip-off, nabbed the accused from near the Sarangpur police station. Police have also impounded the bike used in the crime and recovered two mobile phones, documents, gold ring and a knife from their possession.

Police said the accused, both residents of Palsora, are drug addicts and unemployed.

They have been booked under Sections 392 (robbery),34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act.