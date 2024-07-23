Underpaid mid-day meal workers turn to other jobs, schools in a fix

Due to low wages of mid-day meal workers, school heads informed that these workers prefer working in nearby factories and households rather than in schools as they are paid much more than a meagre amount of ₹3000 by the government, within which they are required to clean the kitchen, cook food, serve refreshments to the staff and wash utensils for hundreds of students who are covered under the mid-day meal scheme. Staff preparing mid-day meal for students at government school in Ludhiana. (HT File)

School heads mentioned that due to low wages, the task of arranging these workers has become next to impossible for them. Head teacher Government Primary Smart School Moti Nagar Sukhdhir Sekhon said, “Our school has a requirement of one more mid-day meal worker but we are unable to find one as they prefer working in nearby households rather than in government schools because of the low paying job, and the students and the staff members are the ones bearing consequences of the same.”

Head teacher Government Primary School Mangli (Uchi) Jagjit Singh Mann said, “My school is located in an industrial area and in the nearby factories, an unskilled worker is paid more than ₹10,000 a month, then why would these women opt for working in the school kitchens for nearly six hours?”

Punjab mid-day meal union secretary Mamta Sharma informed that the government has been cancelling the meetings arranged to discuss their wages, for months now. “Last year in November, after a protest, a meeting was arranged which was cancelled a day prior and same happened on June 20 this year, then June 23, then June 26, July 3, July 11 and now again we have been called on July 25, otherwise we would be organising a protest on August 10,” she added. She also informed that the promised amount for performing kitchen duties during elections has not been credited till date.

When questioned about their wages, district education officer (elementary) Lalita Arora said that the request for increase in their wages has already been given in writing to the higher authorities and their unions have been protesting strongly for the same, and the proposal is under consideration.

When approached, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, commenting on the release of their payment for the election duties, said, “The amount of ₹10,90,200 has been released and they would receive the same within seven days.”