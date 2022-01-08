Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Up to 40mm rain likely in Chandigarh till tomorrow
chandigarh news

Up to 40mm rain likely in Chandigarh till tomorrow

A fresh western disturbance started affecting Chandigarh on Friday and will intensify from Saturday, bringing along more rain
A cop on duty amid the rain in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
A cop on duty amid the rain in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 03:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The city received 6.9mm rain on Friday and more showers are likely till Sunday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“A fresh western disturbance started affecting the city on Friday and will intensify from Saturday. Moderate rain up to 40mm can be expected on Saturday and Sunday. After Monday, chances of rain will reduce, but cloudy weather and fog can be expected,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, the day temperature went down from 19.5°C on Thursday to 18.5°C on Friday, two notches below normal. The night temperature also reduced from 12.5°C to 11.3°C, but was six degrees above normal. The maximum temperature may drop further to 17°C over the next three days, while the minimum temperature will hover between 10°C and 12°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out