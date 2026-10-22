Depressed, man hangs self in Meerut after texting sister

In Meerut district, a 30-year-old man allegedly hung himself at his uncle’s residence in the Kailashpuri area under the Nauchandi police station jurisdiction early on Thursday morning. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Before taking the extreme step, the man sent a final text message to his younger sister on WhatsApp stating his intentions, senior police officers said. However, the family could not save him as the message went unnoticed for several hours, they added.

The man was a resident of Shraddhapuri Phase-2 in the Kankarkheda police station area.

According to family members, he had a love marriage around two years ago. Following their marriage, the couple had moved into a flat in the Medical police station area, where the woman was employed with a private company.

Investigators revealed that the couple began having frequent domestic disputes shortly after marriage, which eventually culminated in a divorce, approximately one and a half years ago. Relatives said that the man fell into deep depression following the separation and had moved to Delhi around two months ago to work, in an attempt to rebuild his life.

He had returned from Delhi three days prior to the incident to visit his uncle in Kailashpuri.

Police records show that he sent a WhatsApp message to his younger sister at around 3:30 AM on Thursday, stating that he was going to end his life.

The tragedy came to light at around 9:30 AM on Thursday morning when his uncle walked into the room and found him hanging. His sister too discovered the text around the same time, but it was already too late. The family immediately informed the local police, who rushed a team to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The man’s father, a commercial driver, expressed profound grief over the sudden loss of his elder son. He told authorities that his son was deeply attached to his former wife and had even got her name tattooed on his chest.

Confirming the incident, circle officer (Civil Lines) Deeksha Bhoria said a case has been registered, and further legal action will be initiated once the medical report is obtained.