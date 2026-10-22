Uttar Pradesh registers 217 real estate projects worth ₹46,795 crore till September 2026; Lucknow leads with 59 projects

Uttar Pradesh registered 217 real estate projects with 66,158 proposed units and a total project cost of ₹46,795 crore up to September 2026, with Western UP accounting for the highest number of registrations at 111 projects. Uttar Pradesh registered 217 real estate projects with 66,158 proposed units and a total project cost of ₹46,795 crore up to September 2026 (Photo for representational purposes only) (HT Photo)

At the district level, Lucknow led with 59 projects proposing 15,959 units at a total cost of ₹5,795.33 crore, data shared by UPRERA showed.

According to UPRERA data, Gautam Buddha Nagar recorded 37 registered projects, proposing 18,599 units, with a total project cost of ₹21,221.37 crore. It leads all districts in both the number of proposed units and total project cost.

Ghaziabad records 35 registered projects Ghaziabad recorded 35 registered projects, with 13,666 proposed units and a total project cost of ₹11,261.87 crore. Agra and Varanasi each recorded 12 registered projects, while Mathura recorded 11. These districts have 3,691, 2,176, and 2,126 proposed units, respectively, the data showed.

According to the regional data, Western Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of registrations, with 111 projects. These projects propose 41,666 units and have a total project cost of ₹35,794.56 crore. Central Uttar Pradesh recorded 60 projects, with 16,117 proposed units and a total project cost of ₹5,997.05 crore.

In Eastern Uttar Pradesh, 30 projects propose 5,636 units, with a total project cost of ₹3,869.34 crore. Rohilkhand recorded 12 projects, comprising 1,764 proposed units and a total project cost of ₹941.73 crore. In Bundelkhand, 4 projects propose 975 units, with a total project cost of ₹192.32 crore.

According to Sanjay Bhoosreddy, chairman of UP RERA, “The figures for real estate projects registered in 2026 reflect the expansion of the real estate sector in Uttar Pradesh and the development potential of its various regions. The registration of 217 projects, with 66,158 proposed units and a total project cost of ₹46,795 crore, is an important indicator of the activity taking place in this sector.”

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He stated that, alongside the significant share of projects and investment in Western Uttar Pradesh, the registration of real estate projects in Lucknow and other districts also highlights development opportunities across different parts of the state.

Bhoosreddy said that UP RERA aims to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective compliance with regulations in the real estate sector.

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“The Authority remains committed to streamlining the project registration process and protecting the interests of homebuyers, thereby promoting responsible and orderly real estate development in the state,” he added.

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