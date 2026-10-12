UP RERA urges homebuyers to deposit payments only into the real estate project’s designated collection account
UP-RERA has advised buyers to verify project bank details on its portal before making payments and report demands to deposit money into other accounts
In a move to protect homebuyers, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-RERA) has urged buyers to exercise caution while making property payments and deposit money only into the designated collection account of the respective real estate project.
“Buyers should ensure that payments towards property bookings, instalments or other dues are deposited into the designated collection account of the respective project,” UPRERA said in an advisory on October 12.
The Authority has advised buyers to verify the collection account details through the official UP RERA portal before making any payment.
UP RERA has emphasised that verifying account details before transferring money is an important step towards ensuring transparency in financial transactions and protecting homebuyers from potential financial risks.
Buyers urged to report requests to pay into unauthorised bank accounts to UP-RERA
The Authority has advised homebuyers to inform UP RERA if a builder or promoter asks them to deposit money into a bank account other than the designated collection account of the concerned project.
Also Read: Here's why UP-RERA has extended the deadline for developers to file quarterly progress reports
Homebuyers can submit the relevant information through the dedicated link available on the UP RERA portal https://www.up-rera.in/frm_OtherAccount_DetailsofProject.aspx
Last week, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority extended the deadline for submitting the Quarterly Progress Report (QPR) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, to October 21, 2026, to facilitate the transition to the newly introduced digital signing and submission process for mandatory certificates accompanying the report.
Also Read: UPRERA approves 11 real estate projects with investment worth over ₹2,086 crore, Gautam Buddh Nagar tops
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More