Oxy jet facials for hydration to photo facials for pigmentation: Your guide to skin treatments to boost natural glow for Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth celebrations often involve as much skincare and beauty preparation as choosing the perfect outfit, jewellery and makeup. As people get ready for the puja, family gatherings and evening festivities, achieving fresh, radiant-looking skin becomes an important part of their festive routine. Also Read | ‘Skin purging’ or breakouts? Experts share how to identify when a new skincare product is actually irritating your skin In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Karuna Malhotra – the founder, skin specialist and aesthetic physician at Advanced Skin Clinic, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi – highlights that a day of fasting, particularly when it involves avoiding water, can be physically demanding, and an elaborate beauty routine is not always the best approach. The focus should be on maintaining the skin's comfort and hydration while choosing treatments that suit individual needs. Keep your skincare routine simple The aesthetic physician notes, “I recommend following a gentle skincare routine in the days leading up to Karwa Chauth. Use a mild cleanser, a moisturiser suited to your skin type and broad-spectrum sunscreen during the day. A well-moisturised skin barrier helps reduce dryness and makes makeup sit more evenly.” Dr Malhotra cautions against introducing strong exfoliating acids, retinoids or unfamiliar skincare products immediately before the occasion. These ingredients can be useful for certain concerns when introduced appropriately, but they may also cause redness, peeling or irritation. Trying multiple new products at once makes it difficult to identify the cause if a reaction develops.

The type of facial depends on your skin's requirements. (Unsplash)

Can fasting affect how your skin looks? Fasting does not automatically cause dull skin or dehydration in everyone. However, when fluids are restricted for several hours, particularly in hot weather or alongside physical activity, some people may experience thirst, dry lips, headaches or fatigue. The skin may also feel less comfortable, although changes in its appearance are not a reliable way to diagnose dehydration. “Women who are observing a dry fast should prioritise adequate fluid intake during permitted hours, according to their health needs, and avoid unnecessary heat exposure or strenuous activity. Persistent dizziness, marked weakness or very dark, reduced urine output can indicate dehydration and should not be ignored,” advises Dr Malhotra Oxy jet facials for hydration Oxy jet facials are gaining attention among people looking for a refreshed, hydrated appearance without an elaborate recovery period. According to the skin specialist, these treatments use a device to deliver oxygen or oxygen-assisted skincare formulations onto the skin's surface, depending on the technology being used. They are often chosen to address temporary dryness, dullness and a tired-looking complexion. Dr Malhotra recommends, “When combined with suitable hydrating ingredients, an oxy jet facial can help improve surface moisture and give the skin a smoother, fresher appearance. This can also help with a more even makeup application, making it an appealing option before Karwa Chauth gatherings. The treatment should be customised to the individual's skin type, particularly if there is a history of sensitivity, acne or allergies.” For those seeking a quick refresh, it can be a useful part of a broader skincare plan, although results depend on the device, products and the person's skin condition.

Photo facials for a more even-looking complexion Photo facials, commonly performed using intense pulsed light (IPL) or other light-based technologies, may help improve selected concerns such as uneven pigmentation, sun-related spots and facial redness. Unlike a conventional facial, these procedures target specific skin concerns rather than focusing only on surface cleansing and hydration. “For women who have been noticing uneven skin tone or sun-related discolouration, a dermatologist may recommend a photo facial after assessing the type of pigmentation and suitability for treatment. Depending on the concern, more than one session may be required, so starting well before the festival is ideal,” explains Dr Malhotra. She adds, “The procedure must be tailored carefully to the individual's skin tone and condition. With appropriate patient selection, device settings and aftercare, photo facials can be a valuable option for people seeking a more even-looking complexion over time.”

Photo facials are recommended for those looking for a more even-toned complexion. (Unsplash)