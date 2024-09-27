Vigilance Bureau nabs 2 Ludhiana MC clerks over missing policy record

The state Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday arrested two municipal corporation (MC) clerks over missing policy records, officials aware of the matter said. The accused (faces covered) in VB custody in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

A state VB spokesperson identified the accused as Ajay Kumar, posted at Zone A law branch, and Lakhvir Singh, posted at Zone C tehbazaari wing.

The spokesperson added that a first-information report (FIR) in this regard was registered under sections 409, 201, 204 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana range.

The officials said the Punjab and Haryana high court, in a contempt to court petition in 2010, had passed an order to shift temporary scooter market from Gill Road, a makeshift market in front of ITI and Car Bazaar from Feroze Gandhi Market, Ludhiana.

A policy was framed by the then mayor.

In 2010, the then MC commissioner and the committee concerned made suggestions regarding shifting of scooter market and makeshift market.

The spokesperson added that as according to orders dated October 3, 2023 and May 8, 2024 passed by the Punjab and Haryana HC, in a petition filed by one Vinay Kumar, an enquiry was conducted by VB.

As the original record pertaining to the policy was not provided by the MC officials to the VB, the HC passed an order on August 28, 2024, stating “Since serious issues as regards to the use of authority are reflected in the present case, the VB is directed to register FIR into the incident, in case the documents are not handed over within a period of seven days and thereafter to investigate the matter in accordance with law”.

He added that the MC commissioner submitted a report on September 3, 2024, and said the original file is not traceable.

He added that during a VB inquiry, accused Lakhvir said that the original file was given to clerk Roni on November 24, 2019, at 7 pm at camp office of MC commissioner. He said clerk Roni has expired. During probe, it was found that the file was received back later in the branch of MC.

The spokesperson said the said fact was found to be false as file was moved to tehbazaari branch on December 12, 2019.