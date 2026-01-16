Viral video doctored: Punjab CM Mann to Akal Takht jathedar

Quote Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula at Akal Takht secretariat in Amritsar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

strap: CM appears before Giani Gargaj, submits his explanation, says will abide by Sikh clergy’s decision; jathedar says video to be sent for forensic analysis

Surjit Singh

AMRITSAR: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann appeared before Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj in Amritsar on Thursday after being summoned by the highest temporal seat in connection with his alleged remarks about Sikh traditions and an objectionable video.

Mann, who arrived in Amritsar a day ago, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before his appearance at the Akal Takht secretariat at 11.30am.

Speaking to reporters after the nearly an hour-long meeting, Mann said he had submitted his clarifications to the Akal Takht acting jathedar and will obey any directive it gives.

Giani Gargaj had on January 5 summoned Mann for allegedly making comments on ‘Guru ki Golak’ (a gurdwara donation box) and indulging in “objectionable activities” with the pictures of Sikh gurus and slain militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in a purported video.

Mann is the third sitting Punjab chief minister to be summoned by the Sikhs’ highest temporal seat after Parkash Singh Badal and Surjit Singh Barnala. Badal was summoned in 1979 by then jathedar Sadhu Singh Bhaura over his role in the Sikh–Nirankari clash that left 13 Sikh protesters dead in Amritsar. Barnala was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) in 1986 and excommunicated for ordering police action inside the Golden Temple. He eventually sought atonement two years later in 1988.

All facts paced before Akal

Takht acting jathedar: CM

When asked about the comments made by the jathedar last week on certain videos circulating on social media, Mann said the video was fake or AI-generated, which could be verified in any forensic lab in the country. “The video being circulated is completely doctored and edited with malicious intent. I have placed the facts before the jathedar sahab. It is a conspiracy by political opponents to tarnish my image and to create a rift between a sewadar of Punjab and the Akal Takht,” he said.

Later, while speaking to the media, Giani Gargaj said, “The Punjab CM acknowledged that some incorrect statements had been made by him in the past and also expressed his consent for a forensic examination of the objectionable video that had surfaced”.

Mann who was accompanied by his media adviser, Baltej Pannu, and Aam Aadmi Party Punjab chief spokesperson and legislator Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, said: “The Akal Takht acting jathedar and Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula said they would go through the explanation and take a decision accordingly. I will abide by the verdict pronounced by the Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergy).”

Mann categorically rejected the narrative “being created by inimical forces” about any alleged tussle between the Akal Takht and the Punjab government, calling it “totally false.” Reaffirming his complete respect for the Akal Takht, Mann said: “I will abide by every decision of the jathedar sahab.”

Mann submits 30k pages of

public complaints against SGPC

The chief minister said that as an advocate of the sentiments of millions of people, he had submitted 25,000 to 30,000 pages of complaints, both oral and written, to the jathedar. “These complaints reflect the emotions of people who have flagged various anomalies in the functioning of the SGPC. I have requested the jathedar sahab to get these complaints investigated, as the feelings of millions are attached to them. Institutions are always supreme while individuals heading them can err. Such individuals deserve no leniency for their misdeeds,” he added.

On the constitution of the special investigation team (SIT), Mann clarified that it was not a political move. “The SIT has been constituted solely to trace the missing saroops. Its mandate is strictly confined to tracing them so that they are not misused,” he said. He added that he had also sought the intervention of the jathedar to direct the SGPC to provide the unique codes assigned to each saroop published by it, to facilitate tracing of the missing saroops.

Mann said Punjab Police and the state government would trace the saroops and inform the Akal Takht Sahib and the SGPC about their location, ensuring further action strictly as per the ‘rehat maryada’. “The police have already been instructed not to enter the premises of religious places where the saroops are traced,” he said.

SGPC maintains full transparency

on devotees’ offerings: Giani Gargaj

During the appearance, Giani Gargaj presented Mann copies of ‘Sikh Rehat Maryada’ (Sikh code of conduct) and monthly magazine Gurdwara Gazette and asked him to read both for knowledge. The jathedar told him that the SGPC maintains transparency on the money offered by the devotees and every kind of related detail is published in the magazine.

“The CM holds a constitutional post as the head of the Punjab government, and while assuming office he had taken an oath to remain secular,” said Giani Gargaj, adding that the CM has been cautioned not to speak in such a manner in the future about Sikh traditions, Guru Ki Golak, maryada, principles, and the internal affairs of Sikhs.

He said that the clarification submitted by the CM has been recorded and will be deliberated upon in a meeting of the Sikh clergy.

Regarding the purported video, Giani Gargaj said the CM has been asked to suggest two forensic laboratories on behalf of the Punjab government where the video can be examined. He said that in addition to the laboratories suggested by the government, Akal Takht will also independently have the objectionable video forensically examined. He added that whatever report emerges will be placed before the Khalsa Panth and a further decision will be taken accordingly. Since the matter related to the video is connected with Sikh sentiments and it is essential that no one’s character is maligned, a forensic examination is necessary.

In response to a question regarding the saroops issue, Giani Gargaj said the Punjab government and the CM B should not show any haste in this sensitive matter and should refrain from making statements without verified facts.