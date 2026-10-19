Virbhadra Singh statue unveiled in Sarahan

A statue of former Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was unveiled at Sarahan in Shimla district on Sunday during an event organised by Bushahr Sports culture and environment association. Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Public works and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh during the unveiling of a statue of former Himachal chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in Sarahan. (HT )

Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who attended the event as chief guest, said former chief minister Virbhadra Singh had ruled not only the state’s politics but also the hearts of its people for nearly five decades.

Speaking at the ceremony, Agnihotri described the late CM as the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh and credited him with the state’s development in education, healthcare, roads and power infrastructure.

He said Virbhadra Singh enjoyed widespread popularity across the state and had nurtured several MLAs, MPs and political leaders during his political career. He also highlighted his contribution to the development of remote and tribal areas, saying his legacy would continue to inspire future generations.

Education minister Rohit Thakur said Virbhadra Singh’s visionary leadership had helped Himachal emerge as a development model.

Public works and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh said the unveiling of the statue in the precincts of the Maa Bhimakali temple was a collective desire of the people. “Unveiling it in Sarahan, Virbhadra Singh’s birthplace, was a fitting tribute to him,” he said.

Former MP Pratibha Singh, MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore and other Congress leaders and public representatives were also present.