Wait for justice over: LG to kin of terror attack victims

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the wait of justice was now over for the families of terror attack victims. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha addresses the family members of Kashmiri civilians who were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, on Sunday. (ANI)

Sinha was in Pahalgam in the southern district of Anantnag where he listened to the plight of the families of victims of terror over the years. “I know you have been waiting for justice for many years. Today, I want to tell you that your wait is now over,” Sinha said in his address.

He said that in cases where FIRs were not registered, directions will be given for their registrations. “Action will also be taken to free the land and property of terror victims’ families encroached by terrorist sympathisers or separatist elements,” he said after listening to the ordeal of families saying their properties have been encroached upon.

The LG met the family members of Kashmiri civilians who were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

“For decades, they were marginalised and their voices were not heard. Justice was denied. Their pain was ignored, their stories untold, and the truth deliberately suppressed,” he said.

He said that hundreds of families have gained strength & support to say their loved ones were killed by Pakistani terrorists. “It’s shocking, before 2019 terrorists’ funeral processions were allowed while thousands of common Kashmiris killed by terrorists, remained forgotten and unacknowledged,” he said.

The LG further said: “We must expose the people wearing masks in the society. We must break the society’s silence and must speak up against those committing atrocities.”

Sinha said that the Government of India is committed to bring voices of victims to the forefront and ensure justice. “I know, for years truth was buried under the pressure of the terror ecosystem. Now, the families are exposing Pakistan and their supporters inside Kashmir. It will be ensured that the real culprits, whether they are in Jammu and Kashmir or hiding in Pakistan, are given the harshest punishment,” he said.

He asked family members of terror victims, who are entitled for government jobs to submit their cases to concerned deputy commissioners. “I assured them of a speedy process of appointment within a month. There would be assured financial assistance and hand-holding to family members who want to start their own business venture,” he said.

More than 80 terror victim families interacted with the lieutenant governor.