 Western Disturbances to keep mercury from climbing in Chandigarh this week - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Western Disturbances to keep mercury from climbing in Chandigarh this week

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Apr 08, 2024 09:02 AM IST

A western disturbance (WD) is also currently active in the city, however rain is unlikely and dry weather is also expected to continue through the week

Peak April heat is still a few days away, as Western Disturbances (WD) are likely to keep temperatures from rising much this week.

IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said that rise in temperature is expected with the changing season and maximum temperature is likely to keep increasing week-by-week. (HT PHOTO)
IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said that rise in temperature is expected with the changing season and maximum temperature is likely to keep increasing week-by-week. (HT PHOTO)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a WD is already active in the city and another is likely around April 10. While the sky will remain cloudy because of this, rain is not on the cards.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The system will, however, lead to cooler winds, which will keep the temperature on the lower side in the region. Thus, the maximum temperature is unlikely to cross 35°C through the week.

In comparison, last year, in the second week of April, the maximum temperature had crossed 37°C and even shot up to 40°C on April 17.

Heatwaves will also remain unlikely for now. For heatwaves in this region, maximum temperature has to go over 40°C and be over 4.5°C above normal.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature rose slightly from 33.5°C the previous day to 33.8°C, 0.8 degree above normal.

The minimum temperature remained unchanged between Saturday and Sunday at 16.7°C, staying 2 degrees below normal. Due to cloudy weather, it is expected to increase and can cross 20°C towards the end of the week.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will stay below 35°C and the minimum temperature will hover around 18°C.

IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said with changing seasons, the rise in temperature was expected and the maximum temperature was likely to keep climbing week-by-week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Western Disturbances to keep mercury from climbing in Chandigarh this week
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On