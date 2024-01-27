Wet spell in J&K likely to persist till early Feb 3: MeT

After light snowfall in upper reaches and Gulmarg on Friday, a fresh Western Disturbance to hit Kashmir on Saturday could bring moderate rain and snowfall in upper reaches and plains of the Valley. A glimpse of the snow-clad area in the upper reaches of the Gurez sector as it witnesses fresh snowfall, in Bandipora on Saturday. (ANI)

The MeT office in Srinagar said the spell of rain and snow could last till first week of February, ending the prolonged dry spell. Plains in Kashmir are yet to receive first major snowfall this winter. Even Gulmarg, which is among the most-favourite winter sports destination, didn’t see any major snowfall in last two months. The MeT office, however, says the resort could witness heavy snowfall soon.

“A couple of moderate Western Disturbances are highly likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from January 28 afternoon onwards. Under the influence of these weather systems, an extended wet spell from January 38 till February 3 likely in J&K and adjoining areas,” the MeT office said in its daily bulletin released on Saturday evening.

The MeT office said that from January 28, there was possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places with heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Kashmir division, in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shopian and Kulgam districts.

“On January 30 and 31, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places with chances of heavy snowfall over few higher reaches. From February 1 to 3, possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at multiple places,” the bulleting added.

The MeT office said there could be significant drop in day temperature.

The minimum temperature in summer capital Srinagar on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday was recorded at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, 13.3 degrees Celsius day temperature was recorded, 5.4 notches above normal.

The southern Pahalgam tourist resort was coldest at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius and the ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded a temperature of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological update said that the gateway to Kashmir in the south, Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius and the southern Kokernag observed a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius. In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.