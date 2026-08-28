Will enact law if BBMB fails to return surplus land: CM

If the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) does not return Himachal’s surplus land in its possession, the state government will enact legislation to vest this land in the state, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday. He was responding during a discussion on a resolution moved by BJP MLA Janak Raj on the 6th day of the ongoing monsoon session. Water is a state asset which is akin to gold for Himachal Pradesh, and the government would protect it at all costs, he said. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing the assembly in Shimla on Thursday. (HT photo)

The resolution called for effective, priority-based measures to address social and environmental issues associated with hydroelectric projects—both under construction and operational—in the state.

Following the discussion, the government decided to adopt the opposition’s resolution and it was passed by a voice vote, and a decision was made to forward it to the Centre with the aim of safeguarding the state’s interests.

He highlighted that entities like National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVN), which established power projects in Himachal, grew into multi-billion-rupee companies while the state remained poor. “Consequently, the government decided to reclaim hydropower projects such as Sunni, Luhri and Dhaulasidh. Similarly, the government has decided to resort to legal measures to reclaim the Baira Siul project, and the services of the country’s senior lawyers are being engaged for this purpose,” he said.

Sukhu asserted that local residents living in areas adjacent to dams no longer required permission from any entity to access water for drinking or irrigation. He further said Haryana has submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding the arrears to Himachal Pradesh in the BBMB, a move accepted by the central government, whereas Punjab has submitted only a partial affidavit. The Himachal Pradesh government would proceed with the Kishau Dam project only after this matter is resolved.

The CM mentioned that the government is now taking steps to recover local area development authority (LADA) arrears and is enlisting the services of senior legal experts for this purpose.

The state government has decided to undertake the desilting of all BBMB projects located within the state on its own, a move expected to generate substantial revenue for the state, he added.

Earlier, participating in the discussion on the resolution, BJP MLA Hans Raj alleged the misuse of corporate social liability (CSR) funds in the Baira Siul, Chamera-I, and Chamera-II projects, stating that the money was not being spent appropriately.

MLA Rakesh Jamwal suggested that surplus land held by power projects should be reclaimed and allocated to displaced persons.

Holiday for Rakshabandhan

Sukhu announced a statewide holiday on Raksha Bandhan, saying the decision was taken to ensure that both brothers and sisters working in government offices, schools and colleges could celebrate the festival together. Brothers should also be given an opportunity to remain at home so that sisters travelling to meet them would not have to wait throughout the day, he said.

Nod sought to raise contract carriage vehicle age limit to 15 years

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the state government has urged the Union ministry of road transport and highways to extend the maximum permissible age of contract carriage vehicles in the state from 12 to 15 years. “The state cannot independently alter the prescribed age limit,” Agnihotri said in response to concerns raised by legislators and transport operators who have been protesting in Shimla.

As an interim relief, the transport department has directed officials not to issue challans to intra-state contract carriage vehicles that are more than 12 years old but within the 15-year age limit, pending a final decision by the Centre, he said.