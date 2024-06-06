Will fight assembly polls with full might: Congress’ Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Vikar Rasool

Expressing gratitude to the voters of Jammu region for their support on the Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats, Congress’ local unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Wednesday said the party cadre was encouraged by the party’s performance both at the national level and in the region. Congress’ Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Vikar Rasool (HT File)

Buoyed by the performance, Wani said the party would contest the assembly elections with full might.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The last elected government in Jammu and Kashmir comprising the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had fallen apart on June 19, 2018.

Addressing a press conference here,Wani thanked the voters for their whole hearted support to Congress and INDIA bloc.

“Election results have encouraged our cadres and boosted their morale to face the Assembly elections with full might, as our vote bank per assembly has seen a large step up, giving tough fight to BJP in its bastion since 2014,” Wani sai, adding that vote bank of BJP has drastically come down as compared to steep rise of congress vote bank.

“People gave 10 lakh votes in Jammu to Congress. Congress gained a lot in almost all assembly constituencies in Jammu region including lead in some constituencies indicating that people are ready for a change in Assembly elections” he said.

He said that Congress will emerge stronger and will be largest party in Jammu region for the formation of next government with like minded parties.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP MP Jugal Kishore defeated their arch-rivals from the Congress-- Choudhary Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla by margins of over 1.24 lakh and 1.35 lakh votes, respectively, and retained Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats for the third consecutive term since 2014.

Though Dr Singh and Kishore retained their respective Lok Sabha constituencies for the third straight term since 2014, their victory margins plummeted considerably—by over two lakh votes each.

Others news in brief:

Magisterial probe ordered into Pulwama youth’s custodial death

Srinagar A magisterial probe has been launched into the alleged custodial death of a local youth in Pulwama, who was arrested in a drugs-related case.Police had arrested Imtiaz Ahmad at a checkpost in Pulwama. After he developed health complications during custody, he was taken to hospital, where he died. A magisterial probe has now been initiated to ascertain the circumstances that led to his death.The youth’s family had alleged that the youth was arrested during a cordon and search operation and then killed in custody. Imtiaz is survived by wife and two children.Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, meanwhile, has sought an impartial probe. “An impartial probe must be initiated to get to the bottom of the truth,” Mufti wrote on ‘X’.

Jammu A 76-year-old woman who was injured in a mortar shell blast died at a government hospital here on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Semroo Devi of Khada Madana, Samba district. The woman and two others had been injured after a rusted mortar shell exploded in Khada Madana village on May 27. The condition of the other two is stable.

Jammu Amid unprecedented heatwave this summer when the mercury has spiralled four to five degrees above normal, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and department of geography at the Institute of Mountain Environment, University of Jammu, held eco-friendly events. While the shrine board distributed plants as souvenirs to devotees, the university held a plantation drive.