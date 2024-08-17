Will fulfil all your promises with interest after October 1: Saini

In his first public address, after the announcement of poll schedule by Election Commission of India (ECI), Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini welcomed the declaration and said that he will be returning back on October 1. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)

Saini was in Karnal to address Jan Aashirwad rally at the grain market of Indri block ahead of the polls. Local MLA Ramkumar Kashyap, CM’s OSD Sanjay Bathla, district president Yogender Rana and other leaders were also present.

After counting on his government’s achievements in the last 10 years and projects undertaken in Indri assembly, Saini said that he had come to the rally with several announcements for the town.

“But the elections have been declared and now and let me ensure you all that all these pending announcements will be delivered to you after October 1 with interest. You don’t have to worry, all your works will be done.....I appeal you all to vote in favour of BJP,” Saini said during his address.

Later speaking to reporters, the chief minister welcomed the poll announcement and said that the state government was already working in a “mission mode” and is ready for elections.

“The ECI has taken the decision in view of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as well and we welcome this. We are fully prepared. There is no problem. We have done several works in the last 10 years and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the works have been undertaken in the state without any bias,” he added.

Saini also appealed to all political parties to ensure peaceful conduct of elections.