Winter schedule 2026-27: Chandigarh airport extends flight ops beyond midnight

Flight operations at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport is set to extend beyond midnight under the 2026-27 winter schedule after a long time. The new schedule, effective from October 26 to March 28, 2027, lists 63 flights, compared to 55 in last winter’s schedule. The schedule lists departures beginning at 6.05 am and continuing until 12.35 am, with arrivals scheduled as late as 12.20 am. (HT File)

The schedule lists departures beginning at 6.05 am and continuing until 12.35 am, with arrivals scheduled as late as 12.20 am. The last scheduled departure is an Air India Express flight (IX 0454/1062) to Bengaluru at 12.35 am, while the final arrival listed is a Mumbai IndiGo flight (6E5233) at 12.20 am. Other late operations include an arrival from Sharjah at 11.05 pm by the same Air India Express jet (IX 0454/1062) which leaves to Bengaluru, a Delhi flight (IndiGo 6E2557) at 10.40 pm and a Hyderabad flight (IndiGo 6E6252) at 10.30 pm. The restored Chandigarh-Sharjah service will operate four days a week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday — after a gap of around three years.

The schedule also provides for additional domestic connectivity. Akasa Air is expected to begin operations from Chandigarh on December 1, with services to Bengaluru and Goa planned. The Bengaluru service will operate daily, while the Goa service will run on all days except Sunday.

Navi Mumbai is also listed among the destinations, following its inclusion in the summer schedule. Apart from that, a Bengaluru flight has been added by Air India Express (IX1089/1063) starting October 25.

Other changes include increased frequencies on select routes. Mumbai services are set to rise from three to four daily flights, while Abu Dhabi connectivity will increase from three to six flights a week. Indore will have daily connectivity, compared with three flights a week earlier.

Helicopter services to Himachal Pradesh are also included. Pawan Hans will operate two scheduled departures to Sanjauli (Shimla), at 9.15 am and 1.20 pm, from Monday to Saturday. Heritage Aviation’s first Mandi departure is scheduled for 10.25 am, six days a week except Wednesday, with a second at 12.30 pm on Monday, Friday and Saturday.

International connectivity includes existing services to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, alongside the restored Sharjah route. The schedule also covers domestic destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Leh, Srinagar, Chennai, Dharamshala and Pune.

The last year’s winter schedule showed the last arrival from Hyderabad at 11.40 pm.