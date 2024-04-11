 Woman burnt to death in Una, husband held - Hindustan Times
Woman burnt to death in Una, husband held

ByPress Trust of India, Una
Apr 12, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The matter came to light when the accused Ashok Kumar’s son found a burnt skeleton in an irrigation tank built along the courtyard of their house in Panjwar village and approached the police

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly burning his 55-year-old wife to death in a village in Una district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.

A first-information report (FIR) has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway. (HT File)
The matter came to light when the accused Ashok Kumar’s son found a burnt skeleton in an irrigation tank built along the courtyard of their house in Panjwar village and approached the police, Haroli deputy superintendent of police Mohan Rawat said.

The accused’s son and his wife returned home on Wednesday morning from their in-laws’ house. When he asked about his mother, Asha Devi, to Kumar, he evaded his questions, the DSP said.

Following this, the son searched for the victim and found a skeleton, Rawat said. The police team immediately reached the spot and took Kumar into custody for questioning. He was later arrested, the DSP added.

A first-information report (FIR) has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway, he added.

