Won’t conduct cremation till demands are met: Kin of youth of killed in Gurdaspur encounter

The family of 19-year-old Ranjit Singh, who was killed in the February 25 police encounter in Gurdaspur, has resolved not to conduct the cremation until their demands are met by the state government. Ranjit Singh, 19, was one of the three youths accused of killing two cops at a police post in Adhian, Gurdaspur, on February 22. (HT)

The family, along with a 16-member action committee, also filed a fresh petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking another post-mortem to be conducted by PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The first autopsy was conducted at the Gurdaspur civil hospital on Tuesday in the presence of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Surekha Dadwal, following which the body was handed over to the family for cremation.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the action committee, which comprises representatives of different human rights, farmers, Panthic, social and political organisations, was held at the residence of the deceased’s family in Adhian village in Gurdaspur district in the presence of Ranjit’s uncle Harinder Singh Malhi and other family members.

It was resolved in the meeting that the body will not be cremated until their demands are met and the body will remain in a freezer at the house. The action committee and family, however, welcomed the suo motu notice taken by the high court in this matter.

Malhi said, “The action committee has decided to organise a big gathering outside the deputy commissioner’s office to press their demands, including an inquiry by CBI or a sitting high court judge, a murder FIR against the cops responsible for Ranjit’s death and an end to fake encounters by the Punjab Police.”

A sit-in demonstration by around 70 volunteers of the organisations and several villagers was also launched outside the deceased’s residence on Thursday.

The cops — Gurnam Singh (ASI) and Ashok Kumar (Home Guard constable), were found shot dead at a police post at Adhian village on the morning of February 22.

Three days later, Ranjit Singh, 19, who was one of the three youths accused of the double murders, was killed in a police encounter near Puranashala village, about 8 km from Gurdaspur on the Gurdaspur-Mukerian road, on early February 25.

We do not want a police state: Gargaj

Akal Takht acting jathedar and Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Wednesday raised the issue of “fake encounters” allegedly conducted by the Punjab Police in the state, while delivering his address during Holla Mohalla festival at Anandpur Sahib.

While addressing from Takht Kesgarh Sahib, he said the police should not act as courts and should not kill innocent youths: “We do not want a police state. In a democracy, there should be the rule of law, not the rule of the stick.”

While highlighting the significance of Hola Mohalla, thoughts were shared with the sangat about its history. “Hola Mohalla is a symbol of the uniqueness, high spirits and distinct identity of the Sikh nation. Hola Mohalla connects us with the tradition of martial arts and weapon training. According to the command of the Guru, we should only apply the colour of Gurbani (spiritual devotion) and should not use chemical colours,” said Gargaj.

He said, “Applying colours is a tradition only of the Nihang Singh forces. Even they prepare the colours themselves by grinding them at home and apply them within proper discipline and maryada (religious code). No one else is permitted to throw colours on others”.