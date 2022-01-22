Wrong policies of BJP-JJP govt ruined Haryana’s economy, claims Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the BJP-JJP coalition government of ruining Haryana’s financial health.

“The wrong policies of the present government have pushed the state’s economy on the brink of ruin. Haryana was number one in per capita income and per capita investment during the Congress regime,” the two-time CM said during his visit to Kurukshetra on Friday.

“The BJP-JJP government has made Haryana number one in unemployment, inflation, corruption, crime, atrocities on farmers, mis-governance and fiscal mismanagement,” Hooda added.

He said the ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme scheduled for Kurukshetra on January 21 was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions and the schedule for the programme will be announced after the restrictions are lifted.

Hooda slammed the Haryana government for not taking action against the mafia involved in illegal mining in Yamuna to the hills of Dadam and Nangal Choudhary.

“Many people have died due to illegal mining but police did not registered murder cases against the accused. The government is only setting up committees in the name of investigation,” he said, adding that a dozen scams including those of liquor, land registries, paddy procurement, and recruitment, the government had formed committees but no action has been taken against anyone.

He demanded investigation by the CBI under the supervision of a sitting judge of the high court in the scams to punish the guilty.

“Farmers have been facing the wrath of the weather. Compensation for farmers was repeatedly demanded by the Opposition, but till now, the government has not even compensated for the losses caused last season,” he added.

The leader of Opposition said every section of society, including farmers, labourers, employees, and anganwadi workers, is on the roads but the government is not concerned about them.