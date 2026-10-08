Traffic curbs in Delhi till 10pm today amid MPs' protest, check affected routes

According to the traffic police, restrictions have been imposed at three key points around Rajghat :

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday imposed restrictions on the movement of buses, including Delhi Transport Corporation ( DTC ) buses, and heavy vehicles amid the ongoing INDIA bloc protest at Rajghat. The restrictions came into effect immediately and will remain in force until 10 pm on October 8.

What should bus and heavy-vehicle drivers do during the Rajghat protest traffic curbs?

What should bus and heavy-vehicle drivers do during the Rajghat protest traffic curbs?

How long will the traffic restrictions near Rajghat remain in force?

How long will the traffic restrictions near Rajghat remain in force?

Which roads and junctions near Rajghat are affected by the Delhi traffic restrictions?

Which roads and junctions near Rajghat are affected by the Delhi traffic restrictions?

The traffic police have advised drivers of buses and heavy vehicles to take alternative routes and follow diversions being directed by traffic personnel at the affected points.

Motorists have also been urged to keep intersections clear and give way to emergency vehicles to help minimise congestion and inconvenience in the area.

Also Read: Delhi cops deploy teams at Connaught Place as INDIA bloc plans lunch, protest against CEC

The restrictions come as INDIA bloc leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, have arrived at Rajghat for a planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The opposition leaders reached Rajghat after attending a lunch meeting in Connaught Place earlier on Thursday.

Security was tightened in the area ahead of the protest, with police and other security personnel deployed around Rajghat. The INDIA bloc's protest against Gyanesh Kumar is being held for the third consecutive day.

Also Read: Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge at Rajghat; traffic restrictions in place till 10 pm amid protests

The opposition has been protesting against the Chief Election Commissioner over its allegations concerning the electoral process and has demanded action from the Election Commission.

For commuters travelling through central Delhi, the traffic police have advised following the directions of personnel on the ground and using alternative routes where required. The restrictions will remain in place until 10 pm on Thursday, after which further traffic arrangements may be issued depending on the situation.