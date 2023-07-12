: The overflowing Yamuna River on Tuesday breached its banks and entered several villages and inundated around 20,000 acres of agricultural land in Karnal and Panipat districts, with the authorities calling in army and disaster management teams for relief and rescue operations. Yamuna breaches banks, water enters villages in Karnal, Panipat

The level of water in the river continued to remain near ‘high-flood’ situation on the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The flow of water at Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar touched 3.59 lakh cusecs, the highest this monsoon season, at 12pm on Tuesday, leaving the administration of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat districts on their toes.

At 6pm, the flow of water in Yamuna River was measured at 2.44 lakh cusecs. The flow from 70,000 cusecs to 1.5 lakh cusecs is considered ‘low flood’, from 1.5 lakh cusecs to 2.5 lakh is called ‘medium flood’ and if the water flow in river crosses 2.5 lakh cusecs mark, it is considered ‘high-flood’ situation.

The water inundated around 20,000 acres of agricultural land in Karnal and Panipat.

Several villages, including Sayad Chappra, Nabiabad, Gharpur, Biana, Dabkoli Khurd, Kalsora and Halwana villages of Karnal’s Indri block were flooded due to a 50 feet breach in the river banks at Garhpur Tappu village.

“Our crops are already submerged and now we are concerned that the water may enter into our houses if the administration failed to plug the breach as the flow of water is on the rise,” said Prikshit of Labkari village.

Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav, who visited the affected villages, said that the administration was trying to plug the breach and the army and disaster management teams have already been called in for assistance.

“Most of the water is spread in the agricultural areas and there were no reports of water entering into the houses of people. We are monitoring the situation very closely and have deployed our teams in these areas. We are constantly in touch with people of the affected areas,” the deputy commissioner said.

He said that the assessment of crop loss could only be done after the water recedes. A team of doctors with medicines has been sent to the affected villages and 20 people, including 5 children have been rescued, the DC said.

Two breaches in the river in Navada Aar village of Panipat flooded thousands of acres

of agricultural land in around seven villages, including Sanoli, Garhi Besak, Nawada Aar, Nawada Par, Pathargarh, Tamsabad and Rana Majra of Panipat district.

The connectivity of these villages was been cut off due to the floods. People stranded in the flood water were rescued by the district administration. The water entered into a gaushala in Sanaoli Khurd village and the people had to struggle to rescue the cows inside it.

Panipat deputy commissioner Varinder Dahiya along with other officials reviewed the situation and sounded the alert in areas located along the Yamuna embankment.

He said that people stranded in Rahimpur Kheri (Tapu) were evacuated by the district administration as the small village was cut off from other villages due to waterlogging.

In Sonepat, the district administration rescued a 65-year-old man stranded in the flood in Mimarpur village.

Deputy commissioner Lalit Siwach also inspected the river in view of the increased water level in Yamuna. He said that about two dozen villages of Sonepat district were situated in low-lying areas of the river and people have been alerted of the situation through announcements by the authorities.

Markanda River above danger mark

The overflowing Markanda River entered several areas of Shahbad town and nearby villages. As per the ground reports, residential colonies, including Sidharth Colony, Ekta Vihar, HUDA colony located on the Shahbad-Ladwa Road were flooded with four-to-five feet water.

The level of water in Markanda River increased to around 48,000 cusecs on Tuesday, way above the danger mark of 26,000 cusecs. The deluge also affected the movement of traffic on Ladwa-Shahbad Road.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Shantanu Sharma visited the affected areas of Shahbad, Jogna Khera, Dabkhedi, Ismailabad, Jhansa and Pehowa and took stock of the situation. The deputy commissioner said that the situation is being monitored and around 250 people from affected areas in Shahabad and Pehowa blocks have been evacuated.

