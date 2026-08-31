Youth stabbed to death by two brothers-in-law in Tarn Taran

Opposed to their sister’s love marriage, two brothers allegedly stabbed her husband to death in full public view outside the Tarn Taran bus stand on Sunday. The victim, identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Jagga, 22, was a resident of Kadgill village. (HT)

The victim, identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Jagga, 22, was a resident of Kadgill village. He was allegedly waylaid by his brothers-in-law Jaspreet Singh and Harpreet Singh, belonging to Naurangabad village.

The accused reportedly attacked him with knives, stabbing him several times in the face for nearly four minutes. Shockingly, instead of coming to the victim’s aid, passers-by filmed the brutal attack on their mobile phones.

The victim’s father, Tarsem Singh, told police that Jagjit worked as a DJ manager and often stayed at his maternal grandparents’ village, Naurangabad. There, he developed a relationship with a young woman from the village. But her family was opposed to the relationship.

Police cited the father as saying that the couple eloped and got married, staying away from the village for about a month before returning around four days ago.

Tarsem narrated that on Sunday, Jagjit’s mother-in-law had come to Kadgill village to meet her daughter. Around 11.40 am, Jagjit took her on his motorcycle to the bus stand to see her off.

While returning, around 12 pm, his wife’s two brothers intercepted him outside the bus stand and launched an attack, killing him on the spot, he alleged.

Police responded to the scene after being alerted and took the body into custody. Proceedings for a post-mortem examination have been initiated.

The two accused were booked for murder and a search is underway to apprehend them.

Police are investigating the alleged love marriage, family rivalry and other possible motives behind the murder.