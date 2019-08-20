Chandigarh to intensify efforts to deal with monkey menace

cities

The UT forest and wildlife department has told the high court that, in coordination with the municipal corporation, it will further intensify efforts to minimise the problem of monkey menace being caused to the general public in Chandigarh.

Debendra Dalai, chief conservator of forests, UT administration, in an affidavit told Punjab and Haryana high court that earnest efforts are being made by the administration to control the menace. The affidavit was submitted in a 2018 petition by one Divyam Dhakla highlighting the menace.

The court was told that a dedicated landline No.172-2700217 has been established for complaints and two additional telephone attendants have been provided to make it 24 hours operational. This would help in further strengthening of the complaint redressal mechanism, the court was told.

It was also stated that awareness drives are being conducted through pamphlets, and to prevent monkeys entry into city areas, the department is planning to plant more fruit bearing species in the forest areas. The department also said as many as 95 monkeys had been caught till July this year since 2018.

