Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019

Chandigarh to intensify efforts to deal with monkey menace

Forest and wildlife department tells court it has established a helpline number for complaints

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2019 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
 Forest department tells court that as many as 95 monkeys had been caught since 2018.(HT PHOTO)
         

The UT forest and wildlife department has told the high court that, in coordination with the municipal corporation, it will further intensify efforts to minimise the problem of monkey menace being caused to the general public in Chandigarh.

Debendra Dalai, chief conservator of forests, UT administration, in an affidavit told Punjab and Haryana high court that earnest efforts are being made by the administration to control the menace.  The affidavit was submitted in a 2018 petition by one Divyam Dhakla highlighting the menace.

The court was told that a dedicated landline No.172-2700217  has been established  for complaints and  two additional telephone attendants have been provided to make it 24 hours operational. This would help in further strengthening of the complaint redressal mechanism, the court was told.

It was also stated that awareness drives are being conducted through pamphlets,  and  to prevent monkeys entry into city areas, the department is planning to plant more fruit bearing species in the forest areas.  The department also said as many as 95 monkeys had been caught till July this year since 2018.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 00:41 IST

