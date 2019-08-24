Chief of cosmetics firm booked for sexual harassment

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:56 IST

Gurugram The managing director of a beauty and skincare products company in Sector 43, Golf Course Road, was booked on Friday for allegedly sexually harassing a former colleague. According to the police, the woman had worked at the company for six years, before she quit last year.

The woman, in her complaint to the police, said that the suspect created situations that caused mental, sexual and social harassment to her, leading to “physical discomfort and mental anguish throughout the course of her employment”.

“The woman did not report the incident earlier as she was terrified of him, social stigma and was worried about losing her job as she is the sole bread earner of her family. She had to seek medical help in the last few years as she was depressed due to such incidents,” said Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF).

Goel also said that the woman alleged that she was asked to leave the company last July.

The woman also told the police that she was encouraged by the #MeToo movement to file a complaint with the police. An FIR has been registered against the managing director under Section 354 (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sushant Lok police station.

Goel said the police are investigating the case and no arrest has been made so far.

According to the woman, she used to operate from the same cabin as the accused. She stated in her complaint that on several occasions, the man took undue advantage of them being alone in the cabin and tried to forcibly hug her under the pretext of comforting her in certain stressful situations at work, the police said.

“I was in a state of confusion whether to report the incident or not, but he apologised and assured me that such an incident would not be repeated. He has also commented on my character, modesty and self-respect,” she said in her complaint.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 17:56 IST