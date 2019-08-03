Childless man kidnaps boy, footage from eight CCTVs give him away

delhi

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 21:19 IST

A childless man from Rajasthan who kidnapped a four-year-old boy outside his home in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Friday was on Sunday caught by the police, which also recovered the child.

Analysis of CCTV footage helped police follow the suspected kidnapper from the crime spot to the neighbourhood where he had taken the child, said Parvinder Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (south).

The suspected kidnapper, Kamal Kishore, was arrested before he could take the boy to Rajasthan. Kishore and his wife were desperate for a child, said the DCP.

The kidnapped boy lives with his parents in Sangam Vihar. “He was playing outside his house around 4.30 pm on Saturday when he went missing. His father, Rajesh Kumar, approached the Neb Sarai police station after his efforts to find his child failed,” said the DCP.

The police scanned footage from more than 60 CCTV cameras, the DCP said. “We received a breakthrough when one camera showed an unidentified man taking away the child,” Singh said.

Footage from eight more cameras helped the police follow the route taken by the kidnapper. “We reached a dead end in Devli village, but continued the probe by showing images of the suspect to local residents,” said the officer.

The police turned lucky when the suspect’s nephew identified him and allegedly said he had brought along a child with him, claiming he had adopted it from his friend.

“Since his nephew did not offer him help to keep the child, he took the boy to his sister’s home in Tigri. We arrested Kishore from Tigri and safely recovered the child from him,” said the DCP.

Kishore’s interrogation revealed he worked as a labourer and had arrived in Delhi to randomly kidnap any child he could bring up, said the officer.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 21:10 IST