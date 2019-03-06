CISF jawan rushes to help, dies in fire at Delhi’s CGO complex

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan, who died in a major fire at central’s Delhi’s CGO complex on Wednesday, had rushed to the burning area of the building to help in rescue.

MP Godra, 53, a sub-inspector with the CISF, was on duty when a major fire broke out on the fifth floor of the government building.

The jawan rushed to the spot to help out but soon feel unconscious after inhaling smoke. He was later rushed to the AIIMS, where he was declared dead.

The fire broke out at the office of the ministry of social justice located on the fifth floor of the building and 24 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The fire started at 8.30 am, Delhi’s chief fire officer Atul Garg said. The building houses several government offices and is located near Lodhi Road.

