City will continue to get light rain till Saturday

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:29 IST

Mumbai The city continued to receive post-monsoon showers on Tuesday, too, as light rainfall was recorded in the suburbs and south Mumbai after 9pm.

The day and night temperatures were close to the normal mark on Tuesday.

The district rain forecast by the weather bureau on Tuesday said the city will continue to witness rain or thundershowers till Thursday. Thereafter, very light to light rain has been predicted till Saturday.

A similar forecast was issued for Palghar, Thane and Ratnagiri till Saturday.

On Monday, after sunny conditions during the day, the city had received moderate to heavy rainfall, with flashes of lightning and thunder in the night.

While south Mumbai recorded 39mm overnight rain (majorly between 10pm Monday and 12am Tuesday), the suburbs recorded 10mm during the same period.

For the state, the weather bureau has predicted that rain and thundershowers will continue along the Maharashtra coast throughout the week.

Experts have attributed the conditions to the development of two weather systems over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

“Under the influence of northeast monsoon, with the development of two low-pressure weather systems, one over Arabian Sea and the other over Bay of Bengal, along with associated cyclonic circulations, parts of central India are witnessing post-monsoon showers in mid-October,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said heavy rain forecast was issued for Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara and other parts of south Konkan till Saturday. “Increased rainfall activity is expected along the Maharashtra coast under the influence of the two weather systems,” Mohapatra said.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:29 IST