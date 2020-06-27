e-paper
Complete lockdown in 10 containment zones in Navi Mumbai till July 5

Complete lockdown in 10 containment zones in Navi Mumbai till July 5

Jun 27, 2020
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal has given orders for a complete lockdown in 10 containment zones covering more than 71,000 households in the wake of increasing number of cases over the past two weeks. The lockdown will be implemented from June 29 to July 5.

Misal said, “We have observed that there has been spike in Covid-19 cases in some areas of the city, and hence they have been designated as containment zones and will be placed under lockdown from June 29 to July 5. We have given some time to the residents so they can prepare for the lockdown.”

He added that there will be no movement of people going in and out of these zones except for medical emergencies and buying essential goods.

Misal warned, “Violation of the order by any person will attract action under Disaster Management Act, 2005, section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions.”

Earlier, Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde and Thane MP Rajan Vichare had met police commissioner Sanjay Kumar and Shinde had indicated that a lockdown was being considered. Opposition leader Pravin Darekar had also reviewed the Covid-19 status in the city.

