e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cities / Comply with order, else will be forced to order CBI probe in SAD sarpanch’s Nov murder: HC to Punjab Police

Comply with order, else will be forced to order CBI probe in SAD sarpanch’s Nov murder: HC to Punjab Police

DSP Prem Kumar, who was in court on January 16, had assured it that the accused would be arrested within a week. The court has sought to know in what capacity and under whose orders, Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Upinder Singh Ghuman, convened a press conference on November 20, where he had ruled out any ‘political angle’ to the murder and had termed it as a case of ‘spur of the moment’ crime

cities Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has warned the Punjab Police to comply with the its directions, otherwise, it would be forced to rope in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of Dalbir Singh Dhilwan, an ex-Akali Sarpanch murdered at Dhilwan village in Gurdaspur on November 18, 2019.

The high court had acted on the plea of his relatives, including his son, Sandeep Singh. The matter was taken up on January 16, but the order was released on Monday (January 20). The family had alleged that Dhilwan was murdered in a pre-planned manner and have named three persons Balwinder Singh, Major Singh and Mandeep Singh before court. The allegations in the petition are that they were being threatened and efforts were being made to ‘hush-up’ the matter at the behest of Punjab jails and cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa due to the ‘affiliation’ of the accused with the Congress party.

DSP Prem Kumar, who was in court on January 16, had assured it that the accused would be arrested within a week. The court has sought to know in what capacity and under whose orders, Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Upinder Singh Ghuman, convened a press conference on November 20, where he had ruled out any ‘political angle’ to the murder and had termed it as a case of ‘spur of the moment’ crime.

The court also directed that a fresh statement of the petitioner be recorded in the office of the crime branch in Chandigarh in the presence of his counsel. The order was complied with by the police on January 18 and statements of three persons Sandeep Singh, Ranjodh Singh and Lakhwinder Singh, all family members of deceased, were recorded.

The court warned that in case its directions were not complied with by the police, the matter may be handed over to the CBI. The hearing has been deferred to January 30.

tags
top news
With focus on Indian Ocean, IAF stations Su-30 squadron in Tamil Nadu
With focus on Indian Ocean, IAF stations Su-30 squadron in Tamil Nadu
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities