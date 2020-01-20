Comply with order, else will be forced to order CBI probe in SAD sarpanch’s Nov murder: HC to Punjab Police

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:45 IST

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has warned the Punjab Police to comply with the its directions, otherwise, it would be forced to rope in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of Dalbir Singh Dhilwan, an ex-Akali Sarpanch murdered at Dhilwan village in Gurdaspur on November 18, 2019.

The high court had acted on the plea of his relatives, including his son, Sandeep Singh. The matter was taken up on January 16, but the order was released on Monday (January 20). The family had alleged that Dhilwan was murdered in a pre-planned manner and have named three persons Balwinder Singh, Major Singh and Mandeep Singh before court. The allegations in the petition are that they were being threatened and efforts were being made to ‘hush-up’ the matter at the behest of Punjab jails and cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa due to the ‘affiliation’ of the accused with the Congress party.

DSP Prem Kumar, who was in court on January 16, had assured it that the accused would be arrested within a week. The court has sought to know in what capacity and under whose orders, Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Upinder Singh Ghuman, convened a press conference on November 20, where he had ruled out any ‘political angle’ to the murder and had termed it as a case of ‘spur of the moment’ crime.

The court also directed that a fresh statement of the petitioner be recorded in the office of the crime branch in Chandigarh in the presence of his counsel. The order was complied with by the police on January 18 and statements of three persons Sandeep Singh, Ranjodh Singh and Lakhwinder Singh, all family members of deceased, were recorded.

The court warned that in case its directions were not complied with by the police, the matter may be handed over to the CBI. The hearing has been deferred to January 30.