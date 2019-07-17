Condo residents object to redesign of MG Road

Gurugram The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Beverly Park-2, a condominium in DLF-2 adjoining MG Road, on Wednesday wrote to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), voicing their objections to the ongoing redesign of a service lane just outside the apartment complex.

The GMDA is presently sealing all entry/exit points to the service lane, which is used by residents to access the condominium premises. The RWA’s letter states that the design changes will not only cause them daily inconvenience, but is also a violation of the original site plan sanctioned by the Department of Town and Country Planning.

The RWA has also requested the GMDA “to immediately stop any further work, till such time that BP-II RWA is allowed a fair opportunity to be heard at length on the issue at hand.”

By sealing all entry and exit points to the service lane, residents said that they will have to travel all the way to Sikanderpur or the start of MG Road, to access their homes. “This will massively increase our travel time, especially during peak hours,” said Henry Ledlie, a representative of Beverly Park-2.

“The access of ambulances, fire brigades and police to the area will also be restricted. It can have massive implications during times of crisis,” Ledlie said.

The letter sent by the RWA stated, “Blocking of entry and exit points from Gurgaon-Mehrauli Road (30-metre wide) to the service road (nine-metre road), will have wide ramifications in the event of an emergency, i.e., fire or medical. There is nothing to suggest that these factors have been taken into account by the GMDA. It is also not clear whether requisite standards from a fire safety point of view will be met if the entry and exit points from the main road to service road is closed.”

Jitender Mittal, superintending engineer, GMDA, who is overseeing the redesign, said, “There are some design changes being implemented here for road safety reasons. It is not to inconvenience the residents. We have received a copy of the letter and will ensure that their access to the road is not hampered.”

