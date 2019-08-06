Corner plots alloted to oustees to be reclaimed

cities

Gurugram Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will allot alternative plots to oustees of Dwarka Expressway, after the authority allotted them corner plots, which are only allowed to be disposed of in an auction.

The authority had allotted 15 such corner plots to the oustees last year, in lieu of their plots and houses, which were acquired in New Palam Vihar for construction of the 29-kilometre road, from Mahipalpur in New Delhi to Kherki Daula in Gurugram. As per the HSVP policy, corner plots in a sector can only be sold to buyers and can’t be allotted as compensation, as this could cause revenue loss due to a higher premium.

Chander Shekhar Khare, administrator, HSVP, Gururgam, said that these plots had been allotted inadvertently and they are framing a consolidated proposal that would include allotment of plots to these 15 owners. “We are sending a proposal for around 1,000 oustees across the city and it is in final stages. The proposal would be sent to the headquarters in Chandigarh and after getting approval, alternative plots would be alloted,” he added.

As per the HSVP policy notified in August 2016, the plots categorised as ‘preferential’ and ‘special preferential’ can be allotted only through an auction.

Of the 15 corner plots allotted to oustees, construction has taken place on only one such plots, while the rest are still vacant, said officials. The department is also actively considering land-pooling with owners, to settle the demands of oustees, as the authority does not have many residential plots left in the sectors, they said.

Over 500 Dwarka Expressway oustees have been allotted alternative plots by the HSVP after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the authority to allot plots and grant compensation as per terms of settlement finalised in May 2014 between oustees and the authority.

In 2016 and 2017, the oustees were allotted plots following a long and protracted legal battle.

