Coronavirus in Punjab: Entire population under Patiala MC limits to be screened

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:42 IST

A day after the third Covid-19 positive came to fore in Patiala, the district administration has ordered screening of the entire population living within the jurisdiction of the Patiala municipal corporation (MC).

Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit has also imposed a ban on the distribution of langar in the city, with the exception of the Red Cross Society.

The latest case, a 50-year-old resident of Safabadi Gate, who tested positive on Tuesday evening, was part of the groups involved in distributing community meals among the needy.

The health department has quarantined his nine primary contacts and taken their swab samples for testing.

“The department has identified the areas where the patient went for langar service. To avoid further spread of the infection, we have decided to screen the entire population under MC limit,” the DC said, adding that special attention will be given to those exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus.