Covid-19 positive woman recovers, gets warm welcome in Hisar

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 13:47 IST

The only 56-year-old woman who was tested positive of Covid-19 in Hisar, gets a warm welcome from the local residents of her area as she returned to her home, after her three other tests found to be negative.

The woman and her husband who had a travel history of USA, had returned in Hisar on March 22, and was tested positive of Covid-19 on March 30. However, her husband tests continue to be negative and the woman got admitted at the Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha at the isolation ward.

On Monday, after the woman’s rest three test found to be negative, she was sent back to home here in a colony in Hisar city. A video also surfaced on social media where, other residents nearby her house, welcome the man and the woman and everyone seen clapping for their safe return in their house.

Covid-19, nodel officer Dr Jaya Goel said that three other tests of the woman found to be negative and the woman was sent back to her home. Though, the health department have asked the couple for home quarantine.

According to the media bulletin, total 359 persons who were put on surveillance out of which 126 persons completed surveillance period of 28 days. Total number of samples have been sent by the health department is 56, out of which 43 are negative and five results are awaited. According to the PGIMS Rohtak seven samples does not fall in category of suspected case of Covid-19.