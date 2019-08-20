CR’s 1st AC train to run on Harbour line between CSMT and Goregaon?

cities

The first air-conditioned (AC) suburban local train on the Central Railway (CR) is likely to run on its Harbour line, between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Goregaon stations.

The CR is examining its tracks on the Harbour line and inspecting the height of old bridges. After conducting trials, the trains will also be introduced between CSMT and Panvel on Harbour line. AC local trains are currently operational only on Western Railway (WR), between Churchgate and Virar stations. “The train is a success on WR, and that is why we are first planning to introduce it between CSMT and Goregaon. Trains will be introduced after tracks are inspected and trials are conducted,” said a senior CR official.

The height of British-era bridges on both Central and Harbour railway has been an issue for the operation of AC trains as the rakes are taller than regular suburban trains. CR had earlier written to the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, manufacturing AC trains for Mumbai, to consider the problem. The CR also plans to operate AC trains on its mainline, between CSMT and Kalyan stations.

