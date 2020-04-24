CRPF jawan among 6 new cases in GB Nagar, total reach 109

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:21 IST

Noida:

Six more persons tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 109 in the district.

The new Covid-19 patients include a 35-year-old CRPF jawan from Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 3 and five persons from the slums of Sector 8 in Noida. According to health officials, 16 people have been found positive for Sars-CoV-2 virus from the slums of sectors 5 and 8 in Noida, increasing the fear of community spread.

Among the five positive patients, two are minors aged 11 and 16 years, while two others are men aged 18 and 48 years. One of the patients is a 32-year-old woman.

According to the officials, all the persons who are found positive for the infection from sectors 8 and 5 were already under quarantine at different government centres, which have helped contain the spread of the infection.

The CRPF jawan, who found positive on Friday, had got himself checked for blood pressure at a dispensary of the central security force, and later when he developed symptoms, he got himself checked for Covid-19 at Prayag Hospital in Sector 41 of Noida. The hospital has a tie-up with the CRPF.

All the new patients have been admitted at Sharda hospital in Greater Noida, the officials said.

“We have been putting a lot of effort in the slum areas to avoid community spread. All the persons found positive were already under quarantine at the government centres. Our multiple teams are working in sectors 8 and 5,” said Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer, GB Nagar.

Since April 8, hundreds of people have been shifted from the slums in sectors 8 and 5 to government quarantine centres as a precautionary measure. The step was taken after four persons, with one linked to Ceasefire company, tested positive for Covid-19 in JJ Colony in Sector 5.

The officials are taking more precautionary measures in areas where there are no residents’ welfare associations and where social distancing is not possible because of higher population density, such as the slums. The health department has been waiting for the sample reports of over 500 Covid-19 suspects, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were discharged from the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Sector 30 after being cured.

By Friday night, the health department collected a total of 2,821 samples. A total of 109 cases have come out positive, while 56 patients have been discharged. Currently, there are 53 active Covid-19 cases in the district.