Action against those who try to alter demography of Devbhoomi through deceit: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the state government is not acting with a sense of discrimination against any section of society, but is taking strict action against those attempting to alter the demography of “Devbhoomi” through deceptive means. CM Dhami addressing Hindustan Summit-Uttarakhand 2026 organised by Hindi daily Hindustan. (HT photo)

Addressing the Hindustan Summit-Uttarakhand 2026 organised by Hindi daily Hindustan here, the chief minister said his government has been consistently working in line with public sentiment and has taken several “historic decisions” over the past four years in accordance with the expectations of the people.

Also Read:Dhami Cabinet Clears Key Decisions: District Transfer for Health Workers, Green Hydrogen Policy Approved

Dhami said the government is guided by the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Prayas,” adding that no particular class is being targeted. “Our actions are not driven by discrimination. However, we will act firmly against those who try to change the character of Devbhoomi through deceitful practices,” he said.

On the issue of alleged encroachments, the chief minister said that encroachment in any form is unacceptable. “Wherever encroachment is found, it is being removed. Our resolve is to preserve the true spirit of Devbhoomi,” he said.

Responding to a question comparing action in Uttar Pradesh to that in Uttarakhand, Dhami reiterated that enforcement drives are not aimed at any community.

“Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi, where people live in love and harmony. But we will not tolerate any kind of encroachment,” he said.

Highlighting economic reforms, the chief minister said the state has witnessed a sharp rise in revenue following the implementation of a new mining policy.

“Earlier, annual mining revenue was around ₹400 crore. In the last two years, it has crossed ₹1,200 crore annually,” he said. He added that the Centre has provided incentives of ₹100 crore each for two consecutive years under the Special Assistance Scheme in recognition of improvements in the mining sector.

Referring to legislative measures, Dhami said the government has taken “unprecedented steps” such as implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), enforcing a stringent anti-conversion law and abolishing the Madrasa Board. He said these measures were aimed at safeguarding the sanctity of the state and strengthening law and order.

Dhami also announced that a “grand and divine” Kumbh Mela will be organised in Haridwar in 2027. He said he has personally chaired more than 10 meetings to review preparations for the event. The Centre has released ₹500 crore for the Kumbh, he added, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the support.