4 people killed as boulders crush vehicles in Uttarakhand amid rain

Four people were killed and six others injured when boulders hit three vehicles carrying around 30 passengers amid heavy rain near Sungar along the Uttarkashi-Gangotri highway in Uttarakhand on Monday evening. Three bodies were recovered from the site. (Sourced)

Officials said the identity of the four was yet to be ascertained and that teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were rushed to the scene for rescue and relief operation. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

SDRF media in-charge Lalita Negi said three bodies were recovered while the efforts to recover the fourth were underway. “We are facing difficulties in the operation due to the continuous fall of boulders from the hills,” she said.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered condolences over the deaths. “The rescue and relief operation by the district administration, SDRF, is underway and proper treatment is being ensured to the injured,” he said. “I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.” Dhami requested the public to avoid unnecessary travel amid heavy rains.

