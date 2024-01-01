Uttarakhand bans land purchase by outsiders for agriculture, horticulture

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has imposed an interim ban on “outsiders” to purchase land for agriculture and horticulture in the state. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday evening.

“On the instructions of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the decision has been taken in the interest of the public and state that till the five-member drafting committee constituted by the Uttarakhand government for a detailed examination of the report submitted by the committee on land laws or till further orders. District magistrates (DMs) will not issue permission to outsiders to purchase land for the purpose of agriculture and horticulture,” an official release by the state government said on Sunday evening.

According to amendment made in 2004 in Section 154 of the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950), individuals who don’t hold immovable property in the state before September 12, 2003, can purchase land for the purpose of agriculture and horticulture with the permission of district magistrate.

“The government will continuously work in accordance with the sentiments of the people, which is paramount in the interest of the state,” it further said.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in his first interaction with media on New Year’s Day said, “In May last year, we decided that before any land deal, the background of the prospective buyer will be checked, and the reason will be examined. We have stopped the purchase of land by outsiders for the purpose of agriculture. The verification of all other types of land will be done.”

Dhami during the high-level meeting also directed the committee on land law to extensively take suggestions from the public, and experts across various domains and prepare its report expeditiously.

The Uttarakhand government on December 22 constituted a five-member drafting committee under the chairmanship of Additional chief secretary (home) Radha Raturi for a detailed examination of the report submitted by the committee on land laws.

Two days later, on December 24, a mega rally was organised under the aegis of “Mool-Niwas Bhoo-Kanoon Samvanya Sangharsh Samiti” in Dehradun on Sunday in support of declaration of 1950 as domicile cutoff date and stricter land laws in the state on the lines of Himachal Pradesh.

“In urban areas, a limit to purchase upto 250 sq metres should be implemented. And there should be a complete ban on the purchase of land in rural areas. Non-farmers should not be allowed to purchase agricultural land. No one from outside should be allowed to purchase land in hilly districts,” said Mohit Dimri, convenor of “Mool-Niwas Bhoo-Kanoon Samvanya Sangharsh Samiti”.

He said it was necessary to introduce these measures to ensure that natives have the first right to resources of the state – jal (water), jangal (forests), jameen (land) – and will ensure employment for the locals.

“The details of land donated and given on lease by the government to various individuals, institutions, companies, etc. since the formation of the state till present date should be made public,” he added

“In all projects, and industries set up in hilly areas, in which land acquisition or purchase is mandatory or will be done in the future, 25% share of local villagers and 25% share of native residents of the district must be ensured. And 80% employment should be ensured to local people in these projects,” Dimri stated.

The committee constituted for the study and examination of land law in Uttarakhand, had submitted its report to chief minister Dhami in September 2022 with 23 recommendations in its report.

Dhami had set up the high-level committee to make recommendations for striking a balance between the requirement of land for industrial development projects in the state and the preservation of land that is currently available in Uttarakhand.

In the recommendations to the government, the report sought to establish a balance between the possibilities of investment in the interest of the state and the uncontrolled purchase and sale of land.

The report also said, “Keeping public sentiments, certain provisions applicable in Himachal Pradesh should be introduced in the state along with Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms) Act, 1950, which is presently in force.”

CM Dhami had then said the state government would soon study the committee’s report thoroughly and consider the recommendations of the committee in the larger public interest and in the interest of the state and amend the land law.

In Monday’s media interaction, when asked about the BJP government’s agenda and challenges in view of Lok Sabha election and local body polls scheduled this year, Dhami said, “There are challenges. But with the blessings of people. And God,... and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will take all decisions that are in the interests of the public and state.”

Dhami on December 31 suggested that implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be the focus of the BJP government in the state ahead of the parliamentary polls.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the Congress said it was “too late” for the BJP government to impose an interim ban on outsiders to purchase land for agriculture and horticulture.

State Congress spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni wrote on X, “It is too late. Their (BJP) government has been in power since 2017. In the last seven years, the land mafia grabbed land in Uttarakhand at a large scale. What is left to save now?”